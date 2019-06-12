Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Kashmir

A moderate intensity earthquake occurred in on Wednesday whose epicentre was in region.

Sonam Lotus, Director of said: "A moderate intensity eart hquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 8.40 a.m. today.

"The coordinates of the earthquake were latitude 36.4 degrees north and longitude 72.7 degrees east.

"The epicentre was in region. Depth of the earthquake was 1 km inside the earth's crust."

is situated in a highly earthquake prone seismological region of

Temblors have wreaked havoc in in the past. Over 80,000 people were killed in an earthquake that hit the two sides of divided Kashmir under Indian and control on October 8, 2005.

The 2005 earthquake measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.

--IANS

sq/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)