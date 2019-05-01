Democratic congressional leaders -- and -- said they have agreed to seek a deal with on a 2-trillion-US-dollar infrastructure package.

"We agreed on a number, which was very, very good, 2 trillion dollars for infrastructure," quoted Schumer as saying to reporters on Tuesday.

"This was a very, very good start ...We hope it will go to a constructive conclusion."

Pelosi said both sides had "come to one agreement: that the agreement would be big and bold."

However, they said the Democrats and the have not yet agreed on how to pay for the 2-trillion-dollar package to revive the country's infrastructure, including roads, bridges, waterways and

issued a statement after the meeting, saying the two sides "had an excellent and productive" discussion about rebuilding the nation's infrastructure. She didn't mention the bill expenditure and no congressional Republicans were invited to Tuesday's gathering.

Democratic lawmakers will not propose their own offsets at the next meeting, leaving it for Trump to come up with pay-fors he can support, according to a TheHill news daily report.

Trump and members of from both parties have long agreed on the need to spend more to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, but disagreements on how to pay for it and what types of projects should be included have stymied progress, said the report, noting that few in believe that a landmark piece of legislation will move through this year with the 2020 kicking into high gear.

