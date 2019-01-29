Trump to deliver State of the Union Address on Feb 5: Pelosi

US will deliver the Address on February 5, as per the agreement reached between the and Nancy Pelosi, of the

The traditional annual speech by Trump was initially scheduled for this Tuesday but had to be postponed because of the largest government shutdown due to differences between the and opposition Democrats on the issue of US- border wall.

"When I wrote to you on January 23rd, I stated that we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when government has reopened to schedule this year's address, said in a fresh letter to Trump dated January 28.

"In our conversation today, we agreed on February 5th. Therefore, I invite you to deliver your address before a Joint Session of on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber, she added.

In response, Trump said in a letter to that he has accepted the new invitation.

"It is my great honour to accept. We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve," Trump said in his letter, which was released by the

