AAP demands compensation for farmers' crop loss in fires

The (AAP) on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of crop fires that had wreaked havoc for the wheat crop in and left farmers in misery in several parts.

Holding the government and the State Power Corporation Ltd authorities responsible for the menace that had caused losses worth crores to the farmers, the AAP demanded full 100 per cent compensation for farmers.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, Punjab's Kisan wing chief, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, NRI wing chief, and (all MLAs), demanded Rs 45,000 per acre compensation for the losses to the farmers. They said that standing wheat crop worth crores was damaged in the recent past due to rain and storms just when this was ready for harvest but the did not provide any relief to farmers.

"The losses happened due to avoidable reasons. A substantive number of cases (of fire) were caused due to short circuit owing to high-tension live electric wires, while the government to turn a blind eye to the issue," the AAP leaders stated.

Fire incidents have affected hundreds of acres of ready for harvest wheat crop this year even as Punjab is heading for a record procurement of 132 lakh tonnes this time.

--IANS

js/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)