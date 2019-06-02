JUST IN
Major admin rejig in MP; 15 DMs, 34 IAS transferred

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Some 15 District Magistrates, 34 IAS Officers, 15 Superitendents of Police and 37 IPS officers have been transferred in a major reshuffle ordered by Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh soon after the Lok Sabha elections.

Bhopal District Magistrate (DM) Sudam Khade has been transferred, but no replacement has been announced as yet. Yogesh Deshmukh has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bhopal, Jaideep Prasad as DGP (Rail) and Ashok Dauhre as DGP (Homeguard).

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 12:32 IST

