Major admin rejig in MP; 15 DMs, 34 IAS transferred

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamla Nath condemns murder of abducted twins
Madhya Pradesh's financial condition now better, says Nath
Congress fields Kamal Nath's son from Chhindwara
Kamal Nath takes a jibe at opposition on Madhya Pradesh twins' abduction, murder case
Kamal Nath government may not continue beyond a month: BJP leader
-
Some 15 District Magistrates, 34 IAS Officers, 15 Superitendents of Police and 37 IPS officers have been transferred in a major reshuffle ordered by Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh soon after the Lok Sabha elections.
Bhopal District Magistrate (DM) Sudam Khade has been transferred, but no replacement has been announced as yet. Yogesh Deshmukh has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bhopal, Jaideep Prasad as DGP (Rail) and Ashok Dauhre as DGP (Homeguard).
--IANS
hindi-mag/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU