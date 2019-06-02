Telangana is marching ahead, says KCR

celebrated its fifth Formation Day on Sunday with stating that it was marching ahead and progressing as a fruitful state.

Addressing the main official function held at the Public Gardens her, the said could overcome several hurdles and obstacles during last five years and with incredible resolve moving forward in its journey towards growth.

KCR, as the is popularly known, paid tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial in Gun Park before proceeding to the Public Gardens where he unfurled the national flag and deliver his address.

The Formation Day celebrations were a low-key affair due to the extended spell of election code in the state up to June 8 on account of elections to rural local bodies. There were no parades by the police contingents at the main official function and the celebrations held at the headquarters of 32 other districts.

The Formation Day celebration was also made a simple affair due to continuing heat wave forcing postponement of reopening of schools to June 12.

KCR said though five years was a small period in a state's history, the period was an invaluable one considering the results it achieved.

Recalling that the state was formed amidst many a doubts and misconceptions, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said and a very short time it proved all of them as baseless.

"Tremendous maturity and expertise were exhibited in governance and administration without giving any scope for discordant and flurry. Without any undesirable consequences and maintaining perfect law and order the state is marching ahead on progressive path," he said.

He claimed the results of the Assembly elections reflect the government's performance and to what extent people were impressed by it. "In every election from Panchayat to Parliament, every time, the victory was on our side and people gave us an unprecedented mandate," he said.

KCR said Telangana emerged as a powerful force registering on an average 16.5 per cent revenue growth rate during the past five years.

He pointed out how Telangana overcame and became only state in the country to provide round the clock 24-hour power supply to all sectors including agriculture.

The Chief Minister said Mission Bhagiratha addressed the drinking water problem and claimed that despite scorching summer people are not facing water scarcity.

He said by July the programme, aimed at providing piped drinking water to every house, will be completed.

KCR said as announced earlier the social security pensions for various categories of poor and needy will be enhanced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,016 and for differently abled from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,016 with effect from July.

The Chief Minister also listed out welfare schemes launched and implemented during last five years for various sections of the society. He claimed the government was successful in improving standards in education and health sectors.

He said the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project which was under construction on the would change the face of Telangana. Kaleshwaram is going to create history in the world, as the largest lift irrigation project built in the fastest mode.

Listing out the steps taken for the welfare of farmers, he said as promised earlier the government would waive agriculture loans of up to one lakh rupees.

Under 'Rythu Bandhu', the investment support scheme for agriculture, the annual financial assistance for each will be enhanced from Rs 8,000 per acre to Rs 10,000 per acre from this year.

