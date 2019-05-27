Trump becomes first head of state to meet Japan's new emperor

United States President Donald Trump on Monday became the first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, who ascended to the throne at the start of this month.
Accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, the US President arrived at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday morning, where they were greeted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. In an elaborate welcome ceremony that ensued, Trump reviewed a cordon of Japanese troops and greeted yellow-hatted schoolchildren waving American and Japanese flags, reported CNN.
59-year-old Naruhito ushered in the Reiwa imperial era in Japan, after assuming the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1. The US-drafted Japanese constitution stripped the Japanese emperor of any political power after World War II. But the monarch holds a powerful symbolic role in a country deeply rooted in tradition.
Trump's meeting with the emperor came shortly before he is scheduled to hold formal talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The talks hold prominence as they come at a time when the United States has been locked in a trade dispute with China.
Following the meeting, the two world leaders will hold a joint press conference at Akasaka Palace.
