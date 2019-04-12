Trump open to third meeting with N.Korea

US has said he would be open to a third summit meeting with North Koreas Kim Jong-un, suggesting that he was keen to revive a high-stakes engagement that was abruptly suspended after the two leaders failed to strike a nuclear disarmament deal in

Speaking before an Oval Office meeting with South Korean Moon Jae-in on Thursday, Trump also opened the door to a series of smaller deals with North Korea, reports

"There are various smaller deals that maybe could happen," Trump told reporters alongside Moon.

"Things could happen. You can work out step-by-step pieces, but at this moment we are talking about the big deal. The big deal is we have to get rid of the nuclear weapons."

Trump drew the line at easing sanctions on North for anything short of a commitment to give up its entire nuclear arsenal.

But the also said that he had decided not to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang, a testament, he said, to his warm relationship with Kim.

In response, Moon heaped praise on his American counterpart for not closing the door to future meetings.

"In this sense, I believe the summit was not a source of disappointment," Moon said, adding: "But it is actually part of a bigger process that will lead us to a bigger agreement."

Trump and Moon's remarks come after Kim on Wednesday vowed never to give in to sanctions, adding that needs to deliver a "serious blow" to those imposing it.

The summit in February fell apart as Kim and Trump failed to find common ground over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's sanctions relief.

wanted major sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling its

But insisted on what officials described as "a big deal" that called for trading sanctions relief for the dismantlement of all of the North's nuclear and other weapons programmes.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)