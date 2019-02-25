Korean War could be declared over at Hanoi summit: Seoul

Hopes that and will formally declare an end to the 1950-53 Korean War at the summit rose Monday, after South said the two leaders could reach an agreement.

The devastating conflict between communist North Korea, backed by China, and the capitalist South, aided by the United States, ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving and still technically at war.

"I believe that the possibility is there," the South's presidential told reporters about a formal declaration.

"There is no way of knowing what kind of declaration it might be, but I believe the US and North may reach an agreement." Moon Jae-in said in October "it was only a matter of time" before and declared an end to the war.

The US has also struck an upbeat tone. Stephen Biegun, the for North Korea, said earlier this month that Trump was "ready to end this war", fuelling speculation that the formal end of the conflict may be near.

Kim, the of North Korea, is due to meet the US in the Vietnamese capital on Wednesday and Thursday, where it is hoped the pair will make progress in talks on denuclearisation, and a possible peace treaty.

But Kim said even if the US and North Korean leaders declare the end of the Korean War, a formal peace treaty will likely be signed at the "last stage of the denuclearisation process" of the -- and may take a long time to materialise.

"A peace treaty and a declaration of end of war are different," he said, adding that the treaty must be a "multilateral effort" involving South and

North Korea, the US-led and were all signatories to the armistice.

The summit comes after Trump and Kim met in June in Singapore, producing a vaguely worded agreement on denuclearisation, but progress has since stalled, with the two sides disagreeing over what the agreement meant. Observers say tangible progress is needed in to avoid the talks being dismissed as a publicity stunt.

Meanwhile the respected US-based website 38 North reported on Monday there is no indication is operating its nuclear reactors at the

The dismantling of the complex is expected to be among the key denuclearisation steps that the US and North Korean leaders will likely discuss in Hanoi.

"There is no steam venting from the generator hall, nor is there any hot water effluent at the cooling water outfall pipe," the website said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)