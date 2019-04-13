Trump plans to move illegal migrants to 'sanctuary cities'

US has threatened to release detained undocumented immigrants into so-called sanctuary cities, while blaming the country's laws on Democrats.

"Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in only," Trump wrote in a tweet.

The US went on accusing the "radical left" of supporting open borders, claiming that his proposal "should make them very happy!"

in the US are known as local jurisdictions that refrain from cooperating with federal authorities and detain undocumented immigrants for possible deportation.

Tump's threat came a day after reported that administration officials had proposed months ago transporting undocumented immigrants to cities that shield them from deportation.

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat.

"The extent of this administration's cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated," a said in a statement to The Post.

The and the on Thursday denied that the proposal was still under consideration.

Trump has been reshuffling the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees and border security, in push for a tougher direction in immigration enforcement.

