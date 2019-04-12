US mulled releasing migrants in 'sanctuary cities'

US top aides considered an idea to pressure agencies to release apprehended migrants into so-called sanctuary cities represented by Democratic lawmakers, a media report said.

The idea was floated in an email by a top in November, when was furiously condemning migrant caravans from headed toward the south-western border, quoted informed sources as saying on Thursday.

Sanctuary cities refer to municipal jurisdictions that limit their cooperation with the government's effort to enforce law.

In the email dated November 16, with the subject line " Proposal", May Davis, the deputy policy coordinator, raised the idea with officials from the Department of Homeland Security, and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection.

Davis suggested that migrants who had been apprehended and were slated to be released into border towns could instead be taken to one of several sanctuary cities, which limit how can cooperate with federal immigration officers.

Once there, the migrants would be released onto the streets, potentially sending a message to the Democratic politicians who oppose Trump's immigration agenda and his demands for a wall along the border with

Matthew Albence, the of ICE, objected to the idea, telling the that there would be liability issues if a migrant was injured during transport. He also raised concerns that the agency's budget had not been appropriated for that purpose, calling it an additional burden on the department.

In response to the development, a of Homeland Security said on Thursday evening: "This was a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion."

But in a statement from the White House, an called the proposal a "nonstory" and said that "these are illegal aliens already being released and sent to US communities every day".

"The administration's position is that we want to deport - not release - illegal aliens," the said.

