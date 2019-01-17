ECI wants action on fake election dates

After fake dates of 2019 polls were circulated on social media, the on Thursday directed the of to ask the police to investigate teh episode.

"The ECI directs to ask police to investigate the matter of fake news (of 2019 poll dates being circulated on social media), to take action against unknown persons & entities under relevant laws...to prevent rumour mongering," an said.

A list of election dates of different states for the 2019 polls was being circulated on

--IANS

nks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)