ECI wants action on fake election dates

After fake dates of 2019 Lok Sabha polls were circulated on social media, the Election Commission of India on Thursday directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to ask the police to investigate teh episode.
"The ECI directs CEO Delhi to ask police to investigate the matter of fake news (of 2019 poll dates being circulated on social media), to take action against unknown persons & entities under relevant laws...to prevent rumour mongering," an official said.
A list of election dates of different states for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was being circulated on social media.
--IANS
nks/prs
