Trump rejects firing Conway over violating law

US has rejected firing his for several violations of a law banning high government officials from using their positions to influence elections.

"No, I'm not going to fire her. I think she's a terrific person. She's a tremendous She's been loyal. She's just a great person," news quoted Trump as saying on Friday in a TV interview.

The President's comments came a day after the news went public about a report Trump received from the Office of the (OSC), an independent organization that keeps a lookout for possible legal infractions within the government, accusing Conway of violating the Hatch Act on numerous occasions.

Conway, a high-profile official, violated that law "on numerous occasions by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her capacity during television interviews and on social media", the OSC said in a its document.

Far from accepting that his had done anything wrong, Trump said: "It looks to me like they're trying to take away her right of free speech," something he said was "just not fair."

The same agency had already determined last year that Conway had violated the Hatch Act, which dates back to 1939 and which prohibits using a position in the for partisan ends, when she promoted in interviews the senatorial candidacy of Roy Moore, a former accused of sexually abusing minors and who finally lost the election.

In 2017, Conway also had to receive legal counselling after doing TV advertising for the clothing brand of Ivanka Trump, the President's eldest daughter and senior

Conway was Trump's third and during his 2016 presidential campaign, and since he took office she has been closely involved in issues related to party policy and election strategy.

