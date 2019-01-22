Belarus escort who claimed Trump secrets freed from Russian jail

A Belarusian escort who claimed she had proof of Russian collusion with Donald Trump's election campaign was freed from a Russian jail on Tuesday following her arrest last week, lawyers said.

Anastasia Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, was arrested alongside Alexander Kirillov, a self-styled sex guru, when the two arrived at Moscow's main airport following their deportation from last Thursday.

Vashukevich had been waiting to travel on to the Belarusian capital

"The investigation made a decision to free them from jail with the obligation to appear" for further proceedings, Kirillov's told AFP. Vashukevich was deported from after pleading guilty to participating in a "sex training course".

She became famous after posting videos allegedly showing tycoon and an influential Russian on a yacht.

While in Thai prison, she said she had information about Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections.

Her posted a video on Tuesday showing him and Vashukevich apparently in a car following her release.

"Nastya Rybka is free. We're going home," he says, as Vashukevich flashes a peace sign and laughs.

The decision was unexpected following a court ruling on Saturday to extend her detention.

Sitting in a glass cage during that hearing, Vashukevich told journalists she wanted to apologise to Deripaska and no longer wants to "compromise him" or publish a book on seducing oligarchs.

"I've had enough," she said.

