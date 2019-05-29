JUST IN
Business Standard

'The case is closed,' says Trump on Mueller probe

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Robert Mueller's first public statement on his high-stakes probe into Russian election meddling contained nothing new -- declaring the case "closed."

"Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent," Trump tweeted, moments after the special counsel's appearance.

"The case is closed! Thank you."


Mueller stressed that his report did not exonerate Trump of the crime of obstruction of justice, but explained that charging him was not an option because of Justice Department policy not to indict a sitting president.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 21:40 IST

