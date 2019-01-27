Trump's golf resort fires undocumented workers

About a dozen staffers were fired from a golf course resort in owned by US because they were undocumented immigrants, said in a report.

The firings took place on January 18, when the staffers of the in Westchester County, New York, were summoned by a from Trump headquarters, reported on Saturday.

The fired staffers, all from Latin America, were told that Trump's company had just audited their immigration documents, the same ones they had submitted years earlier, and found them to be fake.

"Unfortunately, this means the club must end its employment relationship with you today," the Trump said, according to a recording that one worker made of her firing.

"I started to cry," Gabriel Sedano, a former maintenance worker from who was among those fired, told

He had worked at the club since 2005.

"I had worked almost 15 years for them in this club, and I'd given the best of myself to this job... I'd never done anything wrong, only work," he added.

Trump still owns his businesses, which include 16 golf courses and 11 hotels around the world.

He has given day-to-day control of the businesses to his sons Jr. and

In a statement to The Washington Post, said: "We are making a broad effort to identify any employee who has given false and fraudulent documents to unlawfully gain employment. Where identified, any individual will be terminated immediately."

He added that it is one of the reasons "my father is fighting so hard for immigration reform. The system is broken".

However, he did not respond to specific questions about how many undocumented workers had been fired at other Trump properties and whether the company had, in the past, made of its employees' immigration paperwork.

The firings at the golf club follow a story in Times last year that featured an at another in Bedminster,

After that story, Trump's company fired undocumented workers at the club, according to former workers there.

--IANS

ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)