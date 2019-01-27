Ex-Punjab Police officer arrested over 2015 firing case

A former Police was arrested on Sunday in connection with the firing in in 2015, in which two persons were killed.

was arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Police from his residence in Hoshiarpur, around 150 km from here.

The arrest comes after the and on Friday dismissed a plea by Sharma and three other police officers seeking protection from prosecution in the case

Sharma was of Police (SSP) in district when the incident took place during a protest by activists against repeated incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

He and the other police officials -- Bikramjit Singh (then SSP Fazilka), and sub- -- were booked for murder and attempt to murder following recommendations by the Justice (Retd.)

Sharma was suspended and later compulsorily retired.

Punjab was brought to a standstill in October 2015 with radical Sikhs and others blocking highways and roads for days.

