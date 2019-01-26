Amid boycott call, Nagaland celebrates Republic Day

The was celebrated in on Saturday amid a statewide called by the influential in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

The celebrations, however, were peaceful but there was a low turnout of public in almost all the parade grounds across the state's district headquarters.

In the state capital unfurled the Tricolour and took the ceremonial salute at the in the presence of and officials from the state and Central government, including from the and Central paramilitary forces.

Voicing concern over the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha, Acharya, however said the Bill is not applicable to and that "we stand protected under the provisions of Article 371 (A) of Constitution of and the Inner Line Permit mechanism as per Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 which was reaffirmed as Clause 16 of the 16 Point Agreement".

Nonetheless, the government appealed to the to have wider consultations with all northeastern states to ensure that the rights of the indigenous people are fully protected.

"We have also decided to refer the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 to the Standing 371 (A) under the to examine the issues in its entirety," Acharya said.

