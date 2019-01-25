'We have reached deal to reopen govt': Trump

US announced that lawmakers have reached a deal to reopen the US government, which has been partially shut down since December 22 last year.

"We have reached a deal to end the shutdown," Trump said in his address to media at the White House's on Friday (local time).

The temporary deal will fund the government for three weeks until February 15. Furthermore, a bipartisan panel will be working together on a border security package.

"This is an opportunity for all parties to work together," Trump said.

The temporary deal does not include funding for the wall, Trump added while pushing for the wall to be built again. He also confirmed that he would not be declaring an emergency to build the wall - yet.

"Wall should not be controversial. Walls work - No matter where you go, they work. They keep criminals out. It's just common sense," he said.

"Democrats in the past have voted for very powerful fences," Trump said while taking veiled jibe towards the Democrats, who have, until now, been against building the wall.

In fact, it was an impasse between Trump and the US Congress over funding for the wall which led to the shutdown in the first place. Democrats have slammed the wall as a waste of money and an "immorality" previously.

Around 800,000 federal workers have gone without pay ever since the shutdown started, with Trump further announcing that he would be working to ensure that the workers get their due wages.

"In a short while, I will sign a bill to open our Government for three weeks until February 15. I will make sure that all employees receive their back pay very quickly," Trump said at the conference.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)