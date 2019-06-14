JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

20 Democratic candidates qualify for 1st presidential primary debates

Business Standard

Trump unveils colour scheme for new Air Force One jets

IANS  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a red, white and blue colur scheme for new Air Force One jets.

Trump, who has expressed an intention to replace the traditional baby blue and white exterior with a fresh design, touted some designs during a TV interview in the Oval Office on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Here's your new Air Force One and I'm doing that for other presidents, not for me," Trump said.

The redesign was part of a contract with Boeing to build a fleet of two new presidential jets, scheduled to arrive by 2024.

The Air Force One is one of the most recognized symbols of the US presidency.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 08:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU