Sarah Sanders to quit as White House Press Secy

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that press secretary Sarah Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of this month.
Trump on Thursday made the announcement in a pair of tweets, adding that Sanders will return to Arkansas, her home state, Xinhua reported.
"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic," the US President wrote.
He has not named a replacement for Sanders.
Sanders, 36, is one of Trump's closest aides and is the third woman to have served as White House Press Secretary.
She was a senior advisor for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, handling its communications.
After Trump's election, Sanders was named to the position of Deputy White House Press Secretary. She was promoted to Press Secretary in July 2017 following the exit of Sean Spicer.
