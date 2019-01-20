Tsitsipas stuns champion Federer, advances to Australian Open quarters

Greece's promising player on Sunday secured a seat in quarterfinals, having upset the two-time defending champion of 6-7(11-13), 7-6(7-3), 7-5, 7-6(7-5).

With the defeat, Federer, who won the most recent two editions of and six times overall, is expected to fall to the ATP Ranking's sixth spot at least.

"I am the happiest man on earth right now," Tsitsipas said after the game that lasted for roughly four hours at the in the Australian city of Melbourne, reports news.

"Roger is a legend of our sport, so much respect for him," he said, adding: "He showed such good over the years. I have been analyzing him since the age of six, and it was a dream come true for me just being on facing him. Winning at the end, I cannot describe it."

In the quarterfinals, the 20-year-old Greek is set to take on Spaniard who defeated finalist of

