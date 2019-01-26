Maharashtra to be trillion-dollar economy by 2025: Governor

With a staggering 30 per cent of all (FDI) coming to received by Maharashtra, the state aims to become the first trillion-dollar by 2025, said in his speech here on Saturday.

In his address, Rao said the state has secured $13.5 billion in FDI this year and the government is further committed to improving the Ease of Doing Business here.

On the occasion of the 70th Republic Day, Rao paid tributes to the of Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar and said that the work of construction a grand memorial in his name in is in progress, besides a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the off

He said the government was committed to doubling farm incomes by 2022 and around 4.10 million farmers benefited under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana (CSMSSY).

The state has implemented the MAHAVEDH scheme to provide weather-related information to farmers in real-time and launched 'Maha Agritech' to resolve agrarian issues using satellites and drones.

Rao highlighted other achievements of the state, including its lead position in implementing 'Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme', Restructured Weather Based Fruit Crop Insurance Scheme in which 5.2 million and 100,000 farmers, respectively, have received compensation worth Rs 3,265 crore.

Under the state's Jalyukta Shivar Yojana, over 15,000 villages have become water-neutral or not dependent on the monsoon, with more than half a million works creating storage capacity of 24.36 lakh TCMs completed.

The state also recently passed the Socially and Educationally Backward Class Reservation Bill which will also help Maratha youths, along with the set up of the International Education Board for rural areas with 13 schools opened as 'Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Schools', Rao added.

As many as 300,000 homes have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and another 1.05 million registered to meet the goal of Affordable Housing for All by 2022.

Around 2.27 crore families are covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana including 8.3 million most deprived families.

Under the Annuity Model, renewal of 10,500 km roads has been approved and work has begun on 8,000 km, besides upgradation of nearly 30,000 km of rural roads of which 6,000 km has been completed.

Disciplined columns of school and college NCC, Scouts and Guides, NSS Brigades, Navy, Coast Guard, CISF, SRPF, Home Guards, BMC Fire Brigade, BMC Armed Force, Police, Traffic Police, Women Police, Anti-Riots Police, Railway Police, smartly marched past at the Shivaji Park to the tune of patriotic music.

Several state undertakings and government departments presented colourful floats highlighting various achievements in their respective domains.

Schools, colleges, housing complexes in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra, district collectorates, government institutions also organised events.

