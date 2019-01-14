Turkey dismisses Trump threats over Syrian Kurds

on Monday dismissed US Donald Trump's threat to "devastate" its economy if it attacks Kurdish militias in following a planned pullout of American troops.

"You cannot get anywhere by threatening economically," Turkish said, adding that "strategic alliances should not be discussed over or social media", the reported.

Cavusoglu was referring to Trump's Sunday tweets about Ankara's role in the Syrian conflict. The US leader had said that he will "devastate economically if they hit the Kurds".

US forces have fought alongside a in against the Islamic State (IS) terror group. Turkey, however, regards the People's Protection Units (YPG) as terrorists.

Trump had also said any remaining IS fighters could be attacked from the air and that a 32-km "safe zone" could be established. But he didn't give any details on how the US could hurt Turkey's economy.

The Turkish said that his country kept in place its plans to launch an offensive in Syria, with the aim of expelling YPG.

"We have said multiple times that we will not fear or be deterred by any threat. You can get nowhere by threatening Turkey economically," Cavusoglu added.

He downplayed Trump's tweets as an internal political message, related to the controversy sparked by his decision to pull out the US troops from

Despite the Turkish Foreign Minister's claim, the US sanctions have had an impact on Turkey's economy before.

The imposed sanctions and trade tariffs in August amid a row over detained US pastor -- contributing to a sharp drop in the value of the Turkish lira. He was released in October.

Meanwhile, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan's said they expected the US to "honour our strategic partnership".

"Terrorists can't be your partners and allies," he said.

