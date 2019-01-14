Sitharaman in Port Blair to inaugurate Married Accommodation Project

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on a two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review the operational preparedness of the outlying units stationed at the Union Territory's capital Port Blair, and inaugurate the second phase of Married Accommodation Project (MAP).
Besides, on her second visit to the country's only tri-Services operational command formation Andaman Nicobar Command (ANC) on Sunday evening, the Defence Minister will also be reviewing the Command's infrastructural developments, a Defence Ministry statement said on Monday.
"During her visit, the Defence Minister will witness an operational exercise involving all the forces of the ANC, off Campbell Bay in the Great Nicobar Island on Monday," the statement said.
Sitharaman will be interacting with troops and also inaugurating the second phase of MAP consisting of 868 dwelling units for troops of ANC at Brichgunj military station.
