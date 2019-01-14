India-Myanmar begin Army exercise for UN peacekeeping

-
ALSO READ
Arrested Myanmar nationals being deported today: Guwahati IG
Arrested Myanmar nationals being deported today: Assam IG (Law and Order)
Myanmar army announces ceasefire against armed groups
Rakhine rebels kill 13 Myanmar police in brazen raids
To boost ties, India, Myanmar armed forces take relations to a new level
-
The second India-Myanmar bilateral Army exercise 'IMBEX 2018-19' commenced at Chandimandir military station near here on Monday, a Defence Ministry spokesman said here.
"The aim of this joint training event is to train the Myanmar delegation for participation in UN peacekeeping operations. The exercise includes participation of 15 officers from Myanmar Army and 15 officers from Indian Army who shall jointly train for over a period of six days," the spokesman said.
"The Indian Army has a rich experience of serving in UN peacekeeping operations, being the foremost troop contributing country in the UN.
"During the exercise, focus will be on training the Myanmar Army on tactics, procedures, expertise and methodology required by the contingent of the member nations for serving in UN peacekeeping operations.
"The Myanmar delegation will form the core group of trainers who will further impart training to Myanmar Army personnel who are likely to serve in UN peacekeeping operations," he added.
This is the second military training exercise on UN peacekeeping between the two countries being conducted on Indian soil.
--IANS
js/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU