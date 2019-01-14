India-Myanmar begin Army exercise for UN peacekeeping

The second India- bilateral Army exercise 'IMBEX 2018-19' commenced at Chandimandir military station near here on Monday, a said here.

"The aim of this joint training event is to train the delegation for participation in UN peacekeeping operations. The exercise includes participation of 15 officers from Army and 15 officers from who shall jointly train for over a period of six days," the said.

"The has a rich experience of serving in UN peacekeeping operations, being the foremost troop contributing country in the UN.

"During the exercise, focus will be on training the on tactics, procedures, expertise and methodology required by the contingent of the member nations for serving in UN peacekeeping operations.

"The Myanmar delegation will form the core group of trainers who will further impart training to personnel who are likely to serve in UN peacekeeping operations," he added.

This is the second military training exercise on UN peacekeeping between the two countries being conducted on Indian soil.

