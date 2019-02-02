JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Modi to visit Assam, Tripura, Arunachal next week

Grandson of Lalit Narayan Mishra joins Congress

Business Standard

TVS Motor logs 4% sales growth in January

IANS  |  Hosur (Tamil Nadu) 

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company Ltd on Saturday said it closed last month with four per cent growth in sales volume.

The company sold 282,630 units last month, up from 271,801 units sold in January 2018, TVS Motor said in a statement issued here.

According to TVS Motor, last month it sold 269,277 two-wheelers and 13,353 three-wheelers as against 262,995 two-wheelers and 8,806 three-wheelers sold in January 2018.

--IANS

vj/oeb/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements