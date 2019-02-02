TVS Motor logs 4% sales growth in January

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Ltd on Saturday said it closed last month with four per cent growth in sales volume.

The company sold 282,630 units last month, up from 271,801 units sold in January 2018, TVS Motor said in a statement issued here.

According to TVS Motor, last month it sold 269,277 two-wheelers and 13,353 three-wheelers as against 262,995 two-wheelers and 8,806 three-wheelers sold in January 2018.

