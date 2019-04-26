Twinkle reveals only 'party' she'd want to be part of

Actor-turned-author on Friday quipped that there's only one "party" she would like to be part of amidst the ongoing 2019 elections.

Twinkle's husband and recently interviewed In the interview, Modi took a dig at Twinkle saying he keeps a close tab on and knows about her views on his governance.

"She gets really angry with me, which is good. Since all her anger is focussed at me, your family life must be quite peaceful," Modi told Akshay of Twinkle.

Twinkle took Modi's comments in a positive way and tweeted: "I have a rather positive way of looking at this. Not only is the aware that I exist but he actually reads my work."

Her tweet created speculations on whether she was looking at entering politics or supporting the

But Twinkle cleared the air with a tweet on Friday: "Nothing more - Nothing less - A response does not translate into an endorsement. The only party I am likely to be a part of at this point would involve liberal amounts of vodka shots and a hangover the next day."

--IANS

