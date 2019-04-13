Akshay, Twinkle tell Karan Kapadia to stay focussed

Debutant says his cousin sister and his Kumar have asked him to work hard and stay focussed to sustain in the film industry.

Karan will be making his Bollywood debut with "Blank", directed by

He opened up about the suggestion while interacting with the media at a wrap-up party of the film here. " and Twinkle told me to give my best. They told me it's going to be hard and 'you have to be confident with whatever you do'. But when they watched rushes of the film, they felt confident of me and told me just to focus on my work."

has also done a special song for the film. Talking about the song, Karan said: "It's going to be out soon. I can't talk much about it. I am looking forward to see the reaction."

The story of the action thriller revolves around the life of a suicide bomber, essayed by Karan. It also stars

On working with Sunny, he said: "I was feeling nervous than confident because when you work with such a seasoned actor, you feel little intimidated. Once you start, then, you sort of get into the motion of things. It becomes easier to work."

To the question if Sunny mentored him, Karan said, "I don't know about that but he definitely gave me some incredible advice. He told me to stay calm all the time. Whenever I used to get worked up or nervous about anything, he would just calm me down."

The film is slated to be released on May 3.

--IANS

iv/sug/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)