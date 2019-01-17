Twinkle Khanna wishes Akshay Kumar on anniversary with a heartwarming post

wished her husband Kumar by sharing a beautiful post dedicated to him and their 18 years of marriage.

She took to her handle to post a series of witty tweets revealing what did not get her for their She reworked the ongoing #10YearChallenge to make it about her and Akshay's

The 45-year-old turned author's first post shows her getting into a private jet. "What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately, he didn't give me a private jet #18YearChallenge," she wrote along with the picture.

The second post features Twinkle with her childhood crush "What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately, he didn't give me a date with my childhood crush #18yearchallenge," she captioned the post.

While the third photo shows Ranveer giving a peck on Akshay's cheek. "What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately, he didn't even give me a freshly wrapped Mr just kept all the hugs for himself #18yearchallenge," she wrote alongside the snap.

Later, in a heartfelt post Twinkle revealed what did actually give her. She wrote, "What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Fortunately, he gave me 18 years of solid friendship, enough space so I could grow and somehow managed to hold my hand for a large part of the way. This is not the end-apparently we are just on page 120!"

This cute post by the 'Mrs Funnybones' author, who is usually known for her witty and sassy replies, is surely going to melt your hearts!

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and are proud parents to two adorable children, and

On the work front, Twinkle is winning hearts with her books and columns. Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in '2.0'. He is now gearing up for the release of his next film 'Kesari', which also stars Parineeti Chopra. The will also be seen in 'Mission Mangal', 'Good News' and 'Housefull 4'.

