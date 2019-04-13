Vice President pays homage at Jallianwala Bagh

On by the British forces at the Jallianwala Bagh, Vice M. Venkaiah offered tributes to the fallen, here on Saturday.

Accompanied by Governor V.P. Singh Badnore, stood in silence at the as contingents of the Police and the (BSF) reversed their arms to pay homage to those killed on April 13, 1919. also released a coin and a postal stamp to commemorate the event.

Saturday marked the centenary of the bloodbath in when British forces led by opened fire on unarmed, innocent Indians, including women and children, who had gathered there to hold a peaceful protest against the oppressive Rowlatt Act of the

Earlier in the day, and Chief Minister paid their homage to the martyrs at the

Punjab also accompanied them, as the leaders were joined by a large number of people to commemorate the tragic incident that took place on the day of 'Baisakhi' 100 years ago.

With the model code of conduct in place in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the functions remained low key affairs with the leaders refraining from making political speeches.

on Saturday expressed deep regret and sorrow over the massacre, but remained non-committal on any apology coming from the on the brutal killings.

"We deeply regret what happened," Asquith wrote in the remarks section of the visitor's book at the memorial, where he paid floral ributes.

On the chances of an apology coming from his government, Asquith evaded a direct response and said: "I know this is a really important question. I would just ask you to respect what I came here to do, which was to commemorate those who died here a 100 years ago -- to express the sorrow of the and the British people."

Eeven after 100 years of the incident, the British government has only regretted the massacre but stopped short of apologising for the killing of so many innocent people.

Rejecting the regret expressed recently by British as "inadequate", on Friday demanded "an unequivocal official apology from Britain".

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is one of the darkest chapters in the history of India's freedom struggle. The British government had put the official death toll at 379.

