Two held guilty in 2007 Hyderabad twin blast case

A court here on Tuesday held two accused guilty in the 2007 twin bomb blasts which had claimed 42 lives. Two other accused were acquitted while the fate of a fifth accused will be decided next week.

The held and Akbar Ismail Choudhary, both of Indian Mujahideen (IM) guilty. The quantum of punishment will be announced on September 10.

and were acquitted for lack of evidence.

told reporters that the verdict in the case relating to fifth accused will be pronounced on Monday.

The near simultaneous bomb blasts at Gokul Chat, a popular eatery, and at Lumbini Park, near the State Secretariat, also injured over 50 on August 25, 2007.

An unexploded bomb was also recovered under a foot-over bridge at Dilsukhnagar.

--IANS

ms/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)