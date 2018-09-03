Reuters journalists' imprisonment blow to democracy: Editors Guild

The (EGI) on Monday said the arrest and imprisonment of two journalists was a "big blow to democracy" and demanded their release at the earliest.

The Editors' body issued the statement after a on Monday sentenced the two journalists, and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in prison after pronouncing them guilty of having breached the country's

"The arrest and imprisonment of two journalists is a big blow to democracy. The two journalists were investigating the death of 10 Rohingya Muslims," said the Editor's body in a statement.

Expressing anguish over the arrests, the EGI said that it opposed the use of provisions under the in any country to throttle the voice of the media.

--IANS

sm/qd/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)