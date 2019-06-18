JUST IN
Two injured in rafting accident in J&K's Lidder river

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Two persons were injured on Tuesday during a rafting competition in Lidder river in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam hill station.

Tourism Department sources said that two participants were injured during the rafting championship. "The injured have been shifted to Srinagar for treatment," officials said.

The rafting championship was being held in memory of Rouf Ahmad Dar, the tourist guide who died while saving five tourists during a rafting accident in Lidder river on June 1 this year.

