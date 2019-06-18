Two injured in rafting accident in J&K's Lidder river

Two persons were injured on Tuesday during a competition in in and Kashmir's hill station.

sources said that two participants were injured during the championship. "The injured have been shifted to for treatment," officials said.

The championship was being held in memory of Rouf Ahmad Dar, the tourist guide who died while saving five tourists during a rafting accident in on June 1 this year.

