Two unidentified bodies recovered off Mumbai beaches

Two bodies were retrieved from the in two separate incidents off the and beaches in the city's on Tuesday, an said.

In the first instance, lifeguards deployed at Beach noticed a body floating in the waters near the around 8 a.m.

They retrieved it and handed it over to the local police which shifted it to a nearby hospital.

Around 10.45 am, some beach-cleaning personnel noticed a body floating in the waters off Beach near the Nana Nani Park and informed the fire brigade.

Lifeguards retrieved the body, found to be of a woman, and handed it over to the local police.

The identities of both the bodies have yet to be established and police are investigating whether the two incidents are linked, if they are cases of accidental drowning or otherwise and other details.

In January this year, the (BMC) appointed a private agency, Drishti Lifeguards, to manage safety at the six popular beaches - Girgaum Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty, Juhu, Versova, Aksa and Gorai - which witness huge crowds of tourists and revellers.

