China earthquake kills 13, injures 199

As many as 13 people were killed and 199 others injured in a 6-magnitude that hit China's Province, the said on Tuesday. The hit the county at 10.55 p.m. on Monday.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 people trapped in the debris were rescued and 731 evacuated, according to the ministry, reported.

Safety inspection and rescue efforts are underway, with fire-fighters rushing to the quake-hit regions to conduct rescue and

The Administration has deployed 80 people in the quake-hit regions for real-time monitoring and damage assessment.

Meanwhile, the ministry and the have dispatched 5,000 tents, 10,000 folding beds and 20,000 quilts to the quake-hit areas.

The earthquake had affected 142,832 people and destroyed 73 houses, the ministry said.

