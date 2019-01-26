Two killed on Gurugram Expressway accident

-
ALSO READ
7 eunuchs held for murdering colleague
Gurgaon shooting: Judge's wife succumbs, accused sent to 4-day police custody
Eunuch shot dead at Gurugram toll plaza
Security guard injured after unidentified persons open fire at cash van
Security guard of cash van dies in failed robbery bid in Delhi
-
Two people travelling in a taxi were killed on Saturday when it rammed into an stationary National Security Guard (NSG) bus here on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, police said.
The Maruti Suzuki Ritz car, headed to Delhi, hit the mini bus that had broken down near the IFFCO Chowk on National Highway 48.
"Three people were in the taxi, out of them two died," a police officer said.
The NSG commando team was travelling to Delhi to take part in the Republic Day ceremony.
--IANS
pradeep/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU