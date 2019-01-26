Two killed on Gurugram Expressway accident

Two people travelling in a taxi were killed on Saturday when it rammed into an stationary (NSG) bus here on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, police said.

The Ritz car, headed to Delhi, hit the mini bus that had broken down near the IFFCO Chowk on 48.

"Three people were in the taxi, out of them two died," a said.

The commando team was travelling to to take part in the ceremony.

--IANS

pradeep/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)