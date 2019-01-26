Two killed on Gurugram Expressway accident

JUST IN
Gurugram 

Two people travelling in a taxi were killed on Saturday when it rammed into an stationary National Security Guard (NSG) bus here on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, police said.

The Maruti Suzuki Ritz car, headed to Delhi, hit the mini bus that had broken down near the IFFCO Chowk on National Highway 48.

"Three people were in the taxi, out of them two died," a police officer said.

The NSG commando team was travelling to Delhi to take part in the Republic Day ceremony.

January 26 2019

