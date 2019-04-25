Two militants killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Following specific information about militant presence the security forces late on Wednesday surrounded Baghander Mohalla of Bijbehara town.

At day break, the militants were challenged and they fired back triggering the encounter. "Exact identities and affiliations of the slain militants is yet to be established.

Searches are underway in the area and have been suspended in the district as a precautionary measure.

