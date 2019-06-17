India, Myanmar forces coordinate to target NE militant camps

In a coordinated operation between the armies of and Myanmar, several camps of militant groups operating in some north-eastern states have been destroyed inside Myanmar's territory, defence sources said here on Sunday.

The militants were targeted in two phases of the operation which sources said is still continuing.

While the second phase is spread over 20 days starting from the middle of June, its first phase is learnt to have been conducted about three months ago against suspected Arakanese militant camps inside Indian territory.

The camps have been on the radar of security agencies. Militants apprehended by the have all been handed over to local police forces.

The camps targeted include those belonging to NSCN-K, NDFB, ULFA-I and KLO.

A surgical strike was conducted in against Naga insurgents in 2015 after they killed 18 soldiers in an ambush in Chandel area of

Separatist groups in the northeast have also made efforts to come under a single banner in an apparent effort to forge linkages.

Like Bangladesh, also has been cooperating with in tackling the militant groups with camps on their soil. Both have borders of about 5,800 kms with

India is also working to improve connectivity with in the BIMSTEC region which includes both and

--IANS

ps-rbe/kr

