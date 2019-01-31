Two tremors hit Uttarkashi

Two earthquakes of minor intensity on Thursday hit district in

According to the Meteorological Department, the first earthquake 2.8 on the Richter scale was reported at 11.23 a.m. The second measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale came at 11.58 a.m.

However, there was no loss of life and property reported from anywhere in the area, officials said. However, some panic stricken people residing on the hill tops in the district came out of their houses.

is prone to seismic activities due to various faults. Some scientists have predicted major earthquakes in future.

