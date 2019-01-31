5 arrested for gang rape in Jharkhand

Five youths were arrested on Thursday for their involvement in a gang in Jharkhand, police said.

The youths abducted the victim in Bundu while she was visiting her friends in the town with her boyfriend, of Police (DSP) told the media.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening outside the victim's friend's home. The accused first snatched her phone and then took her away to an isolated place where they raped her, the added.

--IANS

ns/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)