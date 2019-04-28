UAE birth certificate to inter-faith Indian couple's child

The (UAE) has issued a birth certificate to a baby born to an inter-faith Indian expat couple, the media reported on Sunday.

According to the UAE's marriage rules for expatriates, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman; however, a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man, reports

Kiran Babu, Sharjah-based expat, married Sanam Saboo Siddique, who is Muslim, in in 2016.

The couple arrived in the UAE in 2017 and encountered no difficulty with the visa process. It was only when their baby was born last July that they faced an unexpected situation.

"I have an visa. I get my But after the baby's delivery, the birth certificate was rejected as I am a Hindu. Then, I applied for a no-objection certificate through the court. The trial went on for four months but my case was rejected," Babu told

Left with no option, he tried a way out during the amnesty period which the ran from August 1 to December 31, 2018. Visa violators were given the chance to either leave the country without paying fines or adjust their residency status.

"The amnesty was a window of hope. The helped with the provision of an outpass. But the baby was denied immigration clearance as there was no data or registration number to prove her birth."

But on April 14, a day before festival of Vishu, the family received the birth certificate for their baby. "I am told that this is the first case where the rule has been amended."

Embassy Counsellor M. Rajamurugan said the ground-breaking ruling will serve as a precedent for future cases.

