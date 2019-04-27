Indian-American to challenge Democrat Senator in 2020

Indian-American has announced that will seek the Republican nomination for US Senate in 2020 against Democratic Senator

Singh, a in New Jersey, on Thursday said in a post: "Help me fix Jersey. Spread the news, we're here to win. Today, I launch my campaign for US Senate. For the People of Let's remove "

The Republican has already filed documents forming his campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission, The American Bazaar reported.

This is not Singh's first innings in politics; in fact, this is his third bid for the public office.

Last year, he lost in the to when, he ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat. Before that, in 2017, Singh ran in the for the

Singh is an by profession and is from According to The Shore News Network, Singh has picked up the endorsement of Bill Palatucci, a member of the Republican National Committee, from

Singh is the first Republican to announce challenge to Booker, who is also running for

On his newly launched website, Singh announced: "We the people of New Jersey are suffering from political extremism and out-of-control egos. Our representatives have forgotten who they serve. Our economic engine is choking and our infrastructure is crumbling. Together, we will rebuild the state."

Singh has been extremely critical of Booker's policies.

Singh holds an engineering degree from the He has worked with several top government organizations, including NASA, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Pentagon, and the

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)