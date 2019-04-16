Indians celebrate traditional new years in UAE

Indian expatriates across the (UAE) celebrated spring time harvest festivals and ushered in traditional new years, the media reported.

Keralites, the largest group among more than 3.3 million-strong Indian community in the UAE, celebrated Vishu on Monday, reports

resident Anoop Nair, who has released a Vishu special song called "Mama Malayalam" (My Malayalam) on YouTube, said the Vishu celebration of Malayalees was incomplete without the 'sadhya', a sumptuous 26-item vegetarian feast served on banana leaf.

"Everyone wears new clothes and enjoys the sadhya. What we generally miss here are the crackers that we burst back home."

The Assamese New Year -- Rongali -- also fell on Monday. The small Assamese community in has planned a get-together on April 26 to celebrate the festival and make the younger generation aware about their traditions, said Aswini Borkotoky, who owns a car leasing company.

The Bengalis marked on Monday by observing many rituals. Anandita Kumar, a in Dubai, said he was looking forward to a cultural celebration by her community group on Friday.

While people from Karnataka, and Telangana marked their new year called 'Ugadi' on April 6, Sikhs from celebrated 'Baisakhi' and Tamilians ushered in 'Puthandu' on April 14.

--IANS

ksk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)