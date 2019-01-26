The UK's on Saturday apologized "unreservedly" to US and agreed to pay her "substantial damages" for an article it published last week.

The paper said its Saturday Magazine cover story "The Mystery of Melania" published on January 19 contained a number of false statements, the reported.

These included claims that the US was struggling in her modelling career before she met her husband and that she cried on election night, it said.

In an apology on Saturday, the accepted that was "a successful in her own right before she met her husband and obtained her own modelling work without his assistance".

It said the article also wrongly claimed that her parents and sister relocated to in 2005 to live in buildings owned by her husband and later US

The paper added that the First Lady's father was not "a fearsome presence" and "did not control the family" as alleged in the article.

