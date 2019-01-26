Fish oil may not improve asthma symptoms: Study

supplements, once touted as the natural substance that could alleviate many of your chronic ailments, may not prove to be helpful to obese/overweight adolescents and young adults with uncontrolled asthma, new research suggests.

The study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, showed that four grams of a day for six months did not improve control, as measured by a standard control questionnaire, breathing tests, urgent care visits and severe exacerbations.

"We don't know why asthma control in obese patients is more difficult, but there is growing evidence that causes systemic inflammation," said Jason E. Lang, at the in the US.

"Because the omega-3 fatty acids in have anti-inflammatory properties, we wanted to test whether fish oil would have therapeutic benefits for these patients," Lang added.

The team included nearly 100 overweight or obese participants aged 12 to 25 and found that the participants had control despite using a daily inhaled corticosteroid to control their asthma.

For every three participants assigned to take fish oil for 25 weeks, one was assigned to take the

In addition, the team also looked at whether a variant in the gene ALOX5 affected the findings. It is known that mutations in the gene can reduce responses to anti-leukotriene drugs.

Leukotrienes are that play a critical role in triggering asthma attacks. In this study, the ALOX5 variant did appear to be linked to leukotriene production but not to the effectiveness of fish oil in providing asthma control.

The researchers noted that the study's negative findings may not be the last word on fish oil and asthma and acknowledged that larger doses of fish oil over a longer period of time may produce a different result.

However, based on the current study, "there is insufficient evidence for clinicians to suggest to patients with that they should take daily to help their asthma", said Lang.

New therapeutic interventions to reduce and facilitate control are greatly needed, the team suggested.

