Britain's Telegraph newspaper has apologised and paid "substantial damages" to U.S. First Lady Trump after publishing an article it says contains many false statements.

The newspaper said Saturday it apologises "unreservedly" for the content of a cover story published January 19 in the newspaper's weekly magazine supplement.

"As a mark of our regret we have agreed to pay Mrs Trump substantial damages as well as her legal costs," said.

The paper said it falsely characterised Mrs Trump's father's personality, falsely reported the reasons she left an architecture program, and falsely reported her career as a was unsuccessful before she met

is one of Britain's leading broadsheet newspapers and is traditionally aligned with the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)