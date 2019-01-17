UK's May survives no-confidence motion

The Conservative government of Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of no-confidence on Wednesday in the lower house of the UK Parliament.
Members of the House of Commons voted 325-306 against the motion brought by the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, in the wake of Tuesday's resounding defeat of the withdrawal agreement May negotiated with the European Union (EU), Efe reported.
