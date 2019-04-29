Offered Rs 10 lakh, says candidate in Telangana local body polls

A candidate of opposition party in rural local body elections of created a flutter by reaching district collector's office on Monday with Rs 10 lakh cash, which he claimed was offered by ruling TRS candidate to make him

Venkat Reddy, who had filed for Gaggalapalli Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) but later withdrew it, handed over the cash to

He alleged that his rival of Rashtra Samithi (TRS) threatened him to opt out of the contest. He claimed that the ruling party candidate also gave him the cash.

was Sunday declared elected unopposed after withdrew his

Elections to 2,166 MPTCs and 197 ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) are scheduled in three phases. Polling in the first phase will be held on May 6.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)