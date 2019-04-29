Offered Rs 10 lakh, says candidate in Telangana local body polls

A candidate of opposition Congress party in rural local body elections of Telangana created a flutter by reaching Nagarkurnool district collector's office on Monday with Rs 10 lakh cash, which he claimed was offered by ruling TRS candidate to make him withdraw from the contest.
Venkat Reddy, who had filed nomination for Gaggalapalli Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) but later withdrew it, handed over the cash to Divisional Revenue Officer.
He alleged that his rival Eshwar Reddy of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) threatened him to opt out of the contest. He claimed that the ruling party candidate also gave him the cash.
Eshwar Reddy was Sunday declared elected unopposed after Venkat Reddy withdrew his nomination.
Elections to 2,166 MPTCs and 197 ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) are scheduled in three phases. Polling in the first phase will be held on May 6.
