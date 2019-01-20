UN chief saddened by oil pipeline explosion in Mexico

UN Antonio was saddened by an in that has left at least 71 people dead, said his

"The expresses his solidarity with the people and government of The UN system in stands ready to offer assistance to the national authorities," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement on Saturday, reported.

expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery, it said.

Seventy one people were killed and 76 others injured in the pipeline explosion in Mexico's Hidalgo state on Friday evening.

The explosion and the ensuing blaze occurred at a pipeline spot in Tlahuelilpan town, when hundreds of people gathered around a leak to collect fuel.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)