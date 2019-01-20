JUST IN
UN chief saddened by oil pipeline explosion in Mexico

IANS  |  United Nations 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened by an oil pipeline explosion in Mexico that has left at least 71 people dead, said his spokesman.

"The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people and government of Mexico. The UN system in Mexico stands ready to offer assistance to the national authorities," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery, it said.

Seventy one people were killed and 76 others injured in the pipeline explosion in Mexico's Hidalgo state on Friday evening.

The explosion and the ensuing blaze occurred at a pipeline spot in Tlahuelilpan town, when hundreds of people gathered around a leak to collect fuel.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 08:02 IST

